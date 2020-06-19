Italian scientists say sewage water from two cities contained coronavirus traces in December, long before the country's first confirmed cases. The National Institute of Health (ISS) said waste water from Milan and Turin showed genetic virus traces on 18 December 2019.

Also in the programme: Juneteenth celebrated every year by African-Americans to commemorate the end of slavery; and the main rival of the President of Belarus - once described as the "last dictatorship in Europe" - is arrested in Minsk.

