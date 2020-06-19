Main content

Australia under cyberattack

Major cyberattack by foreign power hits Australia

Prime minister, Scott Morrison, has revealed that the government, political parties, and Australian industry are being targeted in a major cyberattack by a foreign power. Mr Morrison told a news conference that the attacks had been intensifying in recent months, but he wouldn't say which country was responsible.

Also in the programme: Italian scientists have found that sewage water from three northern cities had traces of the new coronavirus long before the first Italian case was officially confirmed. And the United States marks Juneteenth, the anniversary of the day in 1865 when slaves in the southern state of Texas were finally informed that slavery had ended.

(Photo: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Credit: EPA)

