The US Supreme Court has ruled against the Trump administration's bid to deport hundreds of thousands of immigrants who were bought into the United States illegally as children

The US Supreme Court justices upheld lower court rulings which found Trump’s move to rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (Daca) programme was "unlawful".

Also in the programme: the escalating international row over taxation of digital giants like Amazon and Facebook; and we remember the famous wartime broadcast L’Appel made by Charles de Gaulle in a BBC studio.

(Photo: Immigration advocates gather outside the Supreme Court following a ruling in Washington, DC. Credits: EPA)