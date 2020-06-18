White House launches legal action to stop 'tell all' book.

The White House has launched a last-minute legal action to stop the release of a new book written by President Trump's former National Security adviser, John Bolton, about his experiences in the administration.

Also on the programme: Our correspondent returns to Wuhan, China; and Dame Vera Lynn, WWII Forces' Sweetheart dies aged 103.

Picture: Former National Security Adviser John Bolton stands alongside US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in 2018. Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images.