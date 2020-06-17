India has few options against a richer and better armed China.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told his country that the deaths of Indian soldiers in Kashmir 'will not go to waste'. But his soldiers were killed by Chinese troops and India has few options against a richer and better armed China

Also in the programme, philosopher Francis Fukuyama on the political consequences of Covid-19, and how and why to hug in a pandemic.

(Photo: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi making a statement on television in India. Credit: EPA/JAGADEESH NV)