The United States is imposing harsh new economic sanctions on Syria, the Caesar Act aims to compel President Bashar al Assad to stop what the US describes as murderous attacks on the Syrian people.

Also in the programme: North Korea has threatened to redeploy troops to the demilitarised border with South Korea in an escalation of tension between the two countries. How detectives help fight Covid-19 in Iceland.

(Photo: President Bashar al-Assad's government blames the economic crisis on Western sanctions. Credit: AFP)