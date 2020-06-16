Main content

President Trump signs executive order on police reform

The order offers federal grants to improve police practices, including creating a database to trace abuses by officers.

The move comes after widespread protests about police brutality, which disproportionately affects black men. The order encourages “best practice” within the police but critics say it falls short of the deep reform they’re calling for. Also: confrontation along the border between India and China has escalated, and a drug provides a “major breakthrough” in lifesaving coronavirus treatment.

(Photo: U.S. President Donald Trump is applauded by law enforcement leaders surrounding him as he holds up an executive order on police reform. Credit: Reuters/Leah Millis)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Beijing tightens controls as new outbreak spreads

Next

17/06/2020 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.