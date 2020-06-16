Main content
President Trump signs executive order on police reform
The order offers federal grants to improve police practices, including creating a database to trace abuses by officers.
The move comes after widespread protests about police brutality, which disproportionately affects black men. The order encourages “best practice” within the police but critics say it falls short of the deep reform they’re calling for. Also: confrontation along the border between India and China has escalated, and a drug provides a “major breakthrough” in lifesaving coronavirus treatment.
(Photo: U.S. President Donald Trump is applauded by law enforcement leaders surrounding him as he holds up an executive order on police reform. Credit: Reuters/Leah Millis)
