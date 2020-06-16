Main content
Beijing tightens controls as new outbreak spreads
The Chinese capital, Beijing, has put more neighbourhoods under lockdown and boosted testing as it tries to contain a new outbreak of coronavirus.
The Chinese capital, Beijing, has put more neighbourhoods under lockdown and boosted testing as it tries to contain a new outbreak of coronavirus. Could this virus strain be more infectious than the Wuhan one?
Also in the programme: A commonly available steroid has been shown to reduce the risk of dying from covid-19; and have we lost faith in science or has science been politicised?
(Image: A nurse takes a nucleic acid test for Covid-19 from a person in Beijing. Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Last on
Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Next
Broadcast
- Today 13:06GMTBBC World Service