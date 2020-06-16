Main content

Beijing tightens controls as new outbreak spreads

The Chinese capital, Beijing, has put more neighbourhoods under lockdown and boosted testing as it tries to contain a new outbreak of coronavirus.

The Chinese capital, Beijing, has put more neighbourhoods under lockdown and boosted testing as it tries to contain a new outbreak of coronavirus. Could this virus strain be more infectious than the Wuhan one?

Also in the programme: A commonly available steroid has been shown to reduce the risk of dying from covid-19; and have we lost faith in science or has science been politicised?

(Image: A nurse takes a nucleic acid test for Covid-19 from a person in Beijing. Credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

