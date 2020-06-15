Paul Whelan has been jailed for 16 years on spying charges.

The American Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, has sharply criticised a Moscow court's decision to sentence Paul Whelan, a former Marine, to 16 years of hard labour on spying charges.

Also on the programme: New coronavirus scare in Beijing; and why Iran is reducing family planning service in the state-run healthcare system.

Picture: Paul Whelan holds up a sign denouncing the legal proceedings against him at the Moscow City Court. Credit: EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV.