US 'outraged' as Russia jails ex-marine

Paul Whelan has been jailed for 16 years on spying charges.

The American Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, has sharply criticised a Moscow court's decision to sentence Paul Whelan, a former Marine, to 16 years of hard labour on spying charges.

Also on the programme: New coronavirus scare in Beijing; and why Iran is reducing family planning service in the state-run healthcare system.

Picture: Paul Whelan holds up a sign denouncing the legal proceedings against him at the Moscow City Court. Credit: EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV.

Coronavirus cases reappear in Beijing

16/06/2020 13:06 GMT

