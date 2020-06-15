The city had previously gone more than 50 days without a case but has now had 79 in under a week

The Chinese capital, Beijing records dozens of new locally transmitted cases of Coronavirus, after more than 50 days of no cases. China's Vice Premier Sun Chunlan has called on officials to take "decisive measures", warning that the risk of further spread remained high.

Also on the programme: We speak to Maria Ressa, the most prominent journalist in the Philippines, who has been found guilty of cyber libel and faces six years in prison; and do statues help us understand history and if not, should they be taken down: a new chapter in an old culture war.

(Photo: Medical workers in protective suits help people lining up inside a sports centre for tests, following new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections in Beijing, China June 15, 2020. Credit: China Daily via Reuters)