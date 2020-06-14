A white policeman accused of shooting dead a fleeing black suspect in the US city of Atlanta has been sacked after a night of unrest over the killing. Another officer involved has been put on leave, and the city's police chief has resigned.

Also in the programme: The head of the World Trade Organisation on changing the rules on state aid because of China's growing power; and the families in northern Italy taking legal action to find out why so many people there

died of Covid-19.

(Photo: A protester stands outside of a Wendy"s restaurant which was destroyed after a black man shot and killed during incident with the Atlanta Police Department on Friday. Credit: EPA)