Main content

Atlanta police shooting of black man condemned

Rayshard Brooks shooting: Use of deadly force by Atlanta police condemned

A white policeman accused of shooting dead a fleeing black suspect in the US city of Atlanta has been sacked after a night of unrest over the killing. Another officer involved has been put on leave, and the city's police chief has resigned.

Also in the programme: The head of the World Trade Organisation on changing the rules on state aid because of China's growing power; and the families in northern Italy taking legal action to find out why so many people there
died of Covid-19.

(Photo: A protester stands outside of a Wendy"s restaurant which was destroyed after a black man shot and killed during incident with the Atlanta Police Department on Friday. Credit: EPA)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Atlanta police chief resigns over fatal shooting

Next

15/06/2020 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.