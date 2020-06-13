Main content
French police clash with anti-racism activists in Paris
Police use tear gas against stone-throwing protesters in the French capital.
Also on the programme: Democratic Congressman Donald Norcross tells us why he hopes reform to a police department in his state of New Jersey could be a model for change nationwide; and the fear of second coronavirus wave in Beijing after a meat market outbreak.
(Image: Protesters take part in a demonstration against racism and police brutality at Republique Square in Paris on 13 June 2020. Credit: EPA/Badra)
Last on
Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Broadcast
- Today 20:06GMTBBC World Service