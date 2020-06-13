The largest wholesale food market in Beijing is shut after a number of coronavirus cases were detected, prompting fears of a second wave of Covid-19 in the Chinese capital.

Also in the programme: the film industry is banking on several summer blockbusters to recoup loses after cinemas were shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic; and gravediggers in Africa on burying the dead from Covid-19.

(Photo: A Chinese police officer wearing a face mask stand guard next to the closed Xinfadi market building in Fengtai district, Beijing, China, 13 June 2020. One of Beijing's largest markets, Xinfadi in Fengtai district, was shut down on 13 June, and the district placed under lockdown following the confirmation of new domestic coronavirus cases. EPA/Roman Pilipey)