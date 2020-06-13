Main content

Beijing coronavirus outbreak leads to local lockdown

Beijing closes wholesale food market after dozens test positive for coronavirus

The largest wholesale food market in Beijing is shut after a number of coronavirus cases were detected, prompting fears of a second wave of Covid-19 in the Chinese capital.

Also in the programme: the film industry is banking on several summer blockbusters to recoup loses after cinemas were shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic; and gravediggers in Africa on burying the dead from Covid-19.

(Photo: A Chinese police officer wearing a face mask stand guard next to the closed Xinfadi market building in Fengtai district, Beijing, China, 13 June 2020. One of Beijing's largest markets, Xinfadi in Fengtai district, was shut down on 13 June, and the district placed under lockdown following the confirmation of new domestic coronavirus cases. EPA/Roman Pilipey)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

New York police forced to reform by state governor

Next

13/06/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.