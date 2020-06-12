Andrew Cuomo, has signed an executive order addressing the use of force, police bias and other issues that have triggered the current anti-racism protests.

Andrew Cuomo, has signed an executive order addressing the use of force, police bias and other issues that have triggered the current anti-racism protests. On Newshour we are joined by the man who successfully led the earlier reforms of the police in Camden New Jersey, near Philadelphia.

Also on the programme new research says that over a billion people around the world will be officially classed as "in poverty" because of the coronavirus. We meet the man who conducted the study. And bestselling author Misha Glenny explains how organised crime has profited from the pandemic.

(Picture: Protesters demanding that police be defunded. Credit: Getty Images)