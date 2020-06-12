Main content

New York police forced to reform by state governor

Andrew Cuomo, has signed an executive order addressing the use of force, police bias and other issues that have triggered the current anti-racism protests.

Andrew Cuomo, has signed an executive order addressing the use of force, police bias and other issues that have triggered the current anti-racism protests. On Newshour we are joined by the man who successfully led the earlier reforms of the police in Camden New Jersey, near Philadelphia.

Also on the programme new research says that over a billion people around the world will be officially classed as "in poverty" because of the coronavirus. We meet the man who conducted the study. And bestselling author Misha Glenny explains how organised crime has profited from the pandemic.

(Picture: Protesters demanding that police be defunded. Credit: Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Trump rejects calls for radical overhaul of policing

Next

13/06/2020 12:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.