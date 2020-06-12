Main content
Trump rejects calls for radical overhaul of policing
President Trump has outlined limited proposals for police reform
President Trump has outlined limited proposals for reform. Mr Trump promised more money for training and guidelines on the use of force. But he dismissed calls for defunding the police as an "extreme agenda".
Also in the programme: Britain's economy shrank by a record twenty percent in April, devastated by the coronavirus lockdown. And the man who introduced the pink-bowed cartoon character Hello Kitty is stepping down after sixty years in charge of his firm.
(Photo: Derek Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder over the death of George Floyd. Credit: Getty Images)
Last on
Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Next
Broadcast
- Today 13:06GMTBBC World Service