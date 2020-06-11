Main content

Top US General admits photo-op mistake

General Mark Milley says he should not have taken part in photo op with president Trump.

The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, General Mark Milley says he should not have joined Donald Trump in Washington DC for a photo op after peaceful protesters had been tear-gassed and chased out of their path. General Milley said it was a mistake to take part because it created a perception that the military was involved in domestic politics.

Also in the programme: how Yemen is struggling to cope with coronavirus; and top tier football re-starts in Spain.

Photo: Top US General Mark Milley. Credit: EPA.

