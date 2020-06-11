What is the best way to deal with monuments to controversial historical figures?

In the US a statue of the confederate leader Jefferson Davis in Richmond, Virginia has been pulled down by anti-racism protesters. Various statues of Christopher Columbus have also been taken down. In the UK a statue of the slave owner Robert Milligan was taken down in London following the toppling of another statue of the slave trader Edward Colston in the city of Bristol. Is this justified?

Also on the programme the couple from Argentina who have just been allowed to travel to Ukraine to meet their child, who was born there via a surrogate mother in March, for the very first time. And we look forward to the return of La Liga in Spain.

(Picture: A Statue Of Confederacy leader Jefferson Davis is towed away by protesters in Richmond, Virginia. Credit: Reuters)