George Floyd’s brother testifies in Congress

Philonise Floyd has urged the US Congress to pass reforms on police brutality and "stop the pain".

Philonise Floyd has been testifying in front of the House Judiciary Committee in the US Congress - he told the hearing that his brother George could not become "another name on a list". Also: Swedish prosecutors have named the man who is suspected of assassinating the former Prime Minister Olof Palme in 1986; and public health officials in India warn that hundreds of thousands of children could die from severe malnutrition over the next six months.

(Photo: Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd is sworn in to testify at a House Judiciary Committee hearing Credit: Erin Schaf - Pool/Getty Images)

