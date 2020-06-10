The Prime Minister of Sweden has said he hopes his country can begin to heal now that prosecutors have identified the killer of a predecessor, Olof Palme. We her from Mr Palme's son.

Also in the programme: Canada's foreign minister on dealing with the Trump administration and China; and was it right to pull the Oscar-winning film "Gone with the Wind" from a streaming platform because of its rose-tinted depiction of slavery?

(Photo: Olof Palme was assassinated on a Friday night walking down Sweden's busiest street. Credit: Getty Images)