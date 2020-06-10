Main content
Sweden: We know killed PM Palme
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
The Prime Minister of Sweden has said he hopes his country can begin to heal now that prosecutors have identified the killer of a predecessor, Olof Palme. We her from Mr Palme's son.
Also in the programme: Canada's foreign minister on dealing with the Trump administration and China; and was it right to pull the Oscar-winning film "Gone with the Wind" from a streaming platform because of its rose-tinted depiction of slavery?
(Photo: Olof Palme was assassinated on a Friday night walking down Sweden's busiest street. Credit: Getty Images)
Today 13:06GMT
