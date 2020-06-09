Main content

The funeral of George Floyd

Sorrow and anger at George Floyd's funeral. Will his death be a turning point for America? We hear from a black Congresswoman, a senior police officer and a pollster.

Also in the programme: Europeans take another look at statues of figures from their colonial history, and the environmental benefits of the coronavirus pandemic.

(Photo: The Rev. Al Sharpton speaks at George Floyd's funeral in Houston. Credit: EPA/Godofredo A. Vasquez)

George Floyd to be laid to rest in Houston funeral

10/06/2020 13:06 GMT

