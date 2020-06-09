The family of George Floyd is preparing to lay his body to rest in his home town of Houston following weeks of protest over his killing by police in Minneapolis.

Also on the programme: We speak to a prominent African American businesswoman who says her gilded life can never protect her from the harsh reality of racism. And, New Zealanders emerge from lockdown and get physical.

(Photo: A woman lays a picture in the flowers below a picture of George Floyd outside The Fountain of Praise Church before the funeral service for George Floyd in Houston. Credit: EPA)