US Democrats set out police reform bill

The bill would make it easier to prosecute police for misconduct and ban chokeholds

Democrats in the US Congress have proposed sweeping legislation to reform American police, following weeks of protests against police brutality and racism. The bill would make it easier to prosecute police for misconduct and ban chokeholds.

Also in the programme: How worried are public health experts about mass protests in times of coronavirus? And lawyers for Queen Elizabeth's son, Prince Andrew, hit back at US officials saying he's been uncooperative in their investigations into the paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein.

(Image: Democratic lawmakers take a knee to observe a moment of silence on Capitol Hill for George Floyd and other victims of police brutality. Credit: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

Minneapolis council pledges to dismantle police

09/06/2020 13:06 GMT

