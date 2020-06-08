Main content

Minneapolis council pledges to dismantle police

George Floyd: Minneapolis council pledges to dismantle police department

A majority of Minneapolis City Council vows to dismantle the local police department following George Floyd's death in police custody last month. The President of the council, Lisa Bender, shares her views on what does 'defund the police' mean and what's the viable alternative.

Also in the programme: New Zealand declares itself 'Covid-19 free'; and a weekend of anti-racism protests in the UK, we talk to the mayor of Bristol, where the statue of a prominent slave trader was pulled down.

(Image: Protest against the death of George Floyd. Picture Credit: REUTERS/Stephane Mahe)

