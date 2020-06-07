Main content

Anti-racism demonstrators pull down slave trader statue

In the British city of Bristol protestors pull down a statue of a 17th century slave trader.

In the British city of Bristol anti-racism protestors have pulled down a statue of a 17th century slave trader. Edward Colston is believed to have transported about 80,000 Africans to the Americans. His statue was thrown in to Bristol harbour.

Also in the programme, India comes out of lockdown and the astronaut at the bottom of the ocean.

(Image: People hold signs as they participate in a protest against racial inequality and police brutality in Montreal, Quebec. Picture Credit: Reuters/Christine Muschi

