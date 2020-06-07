Main content

Anti-racism protests held across US and beyond

Protests in the US after killing of African American George Floyd echo across the world

Huge peaceful rallies have taken place across the US against racism and police brutality on the 12th day of protests sparked by the death of George Floyd. Large protests also took place in a number of other countries, including the UK.

Also in the programme: More pressure on Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg to remove President Trump's provocative posts, and we hear from the first woman to descend to the deepest spot in the world’s oceans.

(Picture: A child and man raise their fist in protest near the White House, where there has been a week of protests over the death of George Floyd. Credit: EPA/SARAH SILBIGER)

