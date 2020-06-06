Main content

Anti-racism protests across the US

Big anti-racism demonstrations are happening across several US cities, as a memorial service takes place for George Floyd, whose death was the catalyst for the protests.

The death of an African-American man, George Floyd, while in the custody of the Minneapolis police has sparked protests across the United States, as well as demonstrations of solidarity in many countries around the world. A former prosecutor tells Newshour the case of George Floyd could be charged at the federal level.

Also in the programme: Libya ceasefire offered; and WHO issues new mask advice.

(Photo: A bin is thrown by a protester over a barricade towards police officers during a Black Lives Matter protest on June 06, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. Credit: Getty)

