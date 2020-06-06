Main content

Does US policing need an overhaul?

A judge in Denver has ordered police to stop using non-lethal force on protesters.

A federal judge in the American city of Denver has ordered police to stop the use of tear gas, plastic bullets and other non-lethal force on peaceful protesters. We discuss the relationship between prosecutors and police in the USA and how it can change.

Also in the programme: The National Football League in the US has said players should be allowed to protest against racial discrimination - a dramatic reversal of policy. And, thousands of Australians have attended rallies across the country in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign.

(Picture: Protesters gather in front of the Los Angeles Police Department. Credit: EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

West Libya forces seize last LNA stronghold near capital

Next

06/06/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.