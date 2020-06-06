Main content
Does US policing need an overhaul?
A judge in Denver has ordered police to stop using non-lethal force on protesters.
A federal judge in the American city of Denver has ordered police to stop the use of tear gas, plastic bullets and other non-lethal force on peaceful protesters. We discuss the relationship between prosecutors and police in the USA and how it can change.
Also in the programme: The National Football League in the US has said players should be allowed to protest against racial discrimination - a dramatic reversal of policy. And, thousands of Australians have attended rallies across the country in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign.
(Picture: Protesters gather in front of the Los Angeles Police Department. Credit: EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT)
Last on
Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Broadcast
- Today 12:06GMTBBC World Service