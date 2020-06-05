This reverses many of militia leader Gen Haftar’s gains from last year when he launched a bid to take Tripoli

Forces loyal to Libya’s internationally recognised government captured the last major stronghold of eastern commander Khalifa Haftar near Tripoli prompting the sudden collapse of his 14-month offensive on the capital.

Also in the programme: angry protests over George Floyd’s killing continue in the US; and museums and art galleries in the Netherlands open for the first time since the pandemic.

(Photo: UN-backed GNA forces take control of town south of Tripoli, Libya following clashes with Field Marshal Haftar"s troops. Credit: EPA).