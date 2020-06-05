Main content

Covid-19: More than 34,000 dead in Brazil

It now has the world’s third highest death rate, surpassing Italy and over 600,000 confirmed cases.

Brazil is the worst affected country in South America, which has become the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic. We’ll hear from the Amazon region which has been hit particularly hard. Also: a memorial to George Floyd takes place in Minneapolis, and the Lancet retracts a study about hydroxychloroquine over data concerns.

(Photo: Gravediggers wearing protective suits at Sao Luiz cemetery, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Credit: Reuters/Amanda Perobelli)

