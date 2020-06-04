Main content

George Floyd honoured at memorial service

Civil rights leaders joined family and friends for a service in George Floyd's honour

Civil rights leaders have joined family and friends for a memorial service in Minneapolis for George Floyd. The service was held on the day new charges were announced against the four police officers involved in Mr Floyd's death.

Also in the programme: thousands of protesters in Hong Kong have defied a police ban take part in a vigil marking the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown that took place in Beijing in 1989; and how millions of babies are missing out on life-saving vaccinations because of the coronavirus pandemic.

(Picture: A service to commemorate George Floyd has been held in Minneapolis. Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Hong Kong protesters defy ban on Tiananmen vigil

Next

05/06/2020 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.