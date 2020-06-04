Main content

Hong Kong protesters defy ban on Tiananmen vigil

Demonstrators are marking the anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre

Demonstrators in Hong Kong have defied a police ban and staged vigils in memory of the victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre. Police in Hong Kong banned mass commemorations this year, citing coronavirus restrictions. Hong Kong's assembly also approved a law that bans insults to China's national anthem despite protests from pro-democracy legislators opposing Beijing's increasing control over the territory.

Also in the programme: President Trump's former defence secretary James Mattis has rebuked him over his threat to use troops to quell protests against racial injustice; and the UN warns that tens of millions of babies are missing out on lifesaving vaccines, as the coronavirus pandemic severely disrupts immunisation campaigns.

(Image: Activists leading a candlelit remembrance to mark the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown. Credit: Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty Images)

