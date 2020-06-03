US Defence secretary, Mark Esper, says he doesn’t support President Trump's suggestion. Meanwhile three more police officers involved in the killing of George Floyd have been charged with aiding and abetting murder. Derek Chauvin, the officer who was kneeling on Mr Floyd’s neck when he died has had his charges elevated to second degree murder.

Also on the programme an MP from the governing Conservative party explains why the UK plans to offer possibly three million people from Hong Kong a route to citizenship. And we look at how some pub goers in the UK are still managing to get their beers in, despite the coronavirus.

(Picture: Protester and Military Police Credit: Getty)