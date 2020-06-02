Main content

Biden lambasts Trump’s leadership

Former Vice President Joe Biden has accused President Trump of being part of the problem facing the US, as the country faces another day of protests following the killing of an unarmed black man by a police officer.

Also on the programme: American film director Spike Lee gives his view of the protests; and the former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown calls for more support for developing countries in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

(Picture: Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaking in Philadelphia City Hall. Credit: JIM WATSON / AFP via Getty Images.)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.