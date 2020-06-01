Main content

Trump tells police to get 'much tougher' on protests

President Trump tells state governors they must 'dominate' protests and calls on law enforcement to get 'much tougher'

President Trump tells state governors they must 'dominate' protests and calls on law enforcement to get 'much tougher'. We hear from a Democrat congressman and a Republican pastor for their take on President Trump's handling of the situation.

Also on the programme: Critics in Brazil say that Jair Bolsonaro's response to Covid-19 is worse than useless, and Denmark does drive-in football.

(Picture: Tear gas was deployed in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday. Credit: Getty Images)

