Violence erupts across US on sixth day of protests

Violent protests sparked by the death of an unarmed black man in police custody have spread to dozens of cities across the US....

Violent protests sparked by the death of an unarmed black man in police custody have spread to dozens of cities across the US. We look at policing in the United States.

Also in the programme: Covid-19 in Brazil and British foreign secretaries have urged Boris Johnson to form a global alliance to co-ordinate the response to the China-Hong Kong crisis.

(Photo: Protesters run as police use flash grenades to disperse crowds in Washington, DC. Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

