In the wake of George Floyd's death, is there systemic racism in the US police force?

After protests and violence spreads to more US cities in the wake of the death of George Floyd, questions are being asked about whether there is systemic racism in the US police force, and whether there needs to be urgent reform.

Also in the programme: the US Sheriff who joined a march protesting against George Floyd's killing; and the Bulgarian-born artist Christo, who wrapped public buildings in cloth, has died aged 84.

(Photo: The artist Celos paints a mural in Downtown Los Angeles on 30 May 2020 in protest against the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while while being arrested and pinned to the ground by the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. Credit: Apu Gomes / AFP)