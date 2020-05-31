Main content
George Floyd death: Widespread unrest as curfews defied across US
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
There has been another night of protests and clashes across the United States over the death of an unarmed black man in police custody.
Also in the programme: Worshippers have returned to mosques across the Middle East after two months of lockdown; and with so many music festivals cancelled because of COVID19, we have a discussion on how artists and venue owners are reacting to the current situation?
(Photo: A firework explodes near a police line during a protest in Atlanta. Credit: Getty Images)
Last on
Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Previous
Next
Broadcast
- Today 12:06GMTBBC World Service