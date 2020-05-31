There has been another night of protests and clashes across the United States over the death of an unarmed black man in police custody.

Also in the programme: Worshippers have returned to mosques across the Middle East after two months of lockdown; and with so many music festivals cancelled because of COVID19, we have a discussion on how artists and venue owners are reacting to the current situation?

(Photo: A firework explodes near a police line during a protest in Atlanta. Credit: Getty Images)