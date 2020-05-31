Main content

George Floyd death: Widespread unrest as curfews defied across US

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

There has been another night of protests and clashes across the United States over the death of an unarmed black man in police custody.

Also in the programme: Worshippers have returned to mosques across the Middle East after two months of lockdown; and with so many music festivals cancelled because of COVID19, we have a discussion on how artists and venue owners are reacting to the current situation?

(Photo: A firework explodes near a police line during a protest in Atlanta. Credit: Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

30/05/2020 20:06 GMT

Next

31/05/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 12:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.