Protests have continued in Minneapolis and more than twenty cities across the United States, as anger grows over the police killing of an unarmed black man. We speak to an expert on policing in America and police brutality.

Also in the programme: India has recorded its biggest daily jump in the number of Covid nineteen cases; and as President Trump terminates relationship with the WHO, we ask how will this effect the UN agency at the time of the coronavirus pandemic.

(Photo: A protester throws a fire extinguisher into a burning building overnight in Minneapolis. Credit: AFP)