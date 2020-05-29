Main content
Twitter hides Trump tweet for 'glorifying violence'
Twitter has accused President Trump of glorifying violence in one of his latest tweets.
Twitter has hidden one of Donald Trump’s tweets behind a warning that it ‘glorifies violence’ in a further escalation of the company’s row with the US president.
Also in the programme: could asymptomatic spreading of Covid-19 cause problems for the reopening of schools? And, could a radical new working pattern help stop the spread of the virus?
(Picture: US President Donald Trump Credit: Getty)
Today 13:06GMT
