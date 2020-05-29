Main content

Twitter hides Trump tweet for 'glorifying violence'

Twitter has accused President Trump of glorifying violence in one of his latest tweets.

Twitter has hidden one of Donald Trump’s tweets behind a warning that it ‘glorifies violence’ in a further escalation of the company’s row with the US president.

Also in the programme: could asymptomatic spreading of Covid-19 cause problems for the reopening of schools? And, could a radical new working pattern help stop the spread of the virus?

(Picture: US President Donald Trump Credit: Getty)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

28/05/2020 20:06 GMT

Next

29/05/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.