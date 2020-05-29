Twitter has accused President Trump of glorifying violence in one of his latest tweets.

Twitter has hidden one of Donald Trump’s tweets behind a warning that it ‘glorifies violence’ in a further escalation of the company’s row with the US president.

Also in the programme: could asymptomatic spreading of Covid-19 cause problems for the reopening of schools? And, could a radical new working pattern help stop the spread of the virus?

(Picture: US President Donald Trump Credit: Getty)