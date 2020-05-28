Main content
Chinese MP's back controversial Hong Kong Security Law
Parliament in Beijing has rubber-stamped a highly controversial national security law for Hong Kong, where tensions are rising.
At least two pro-democracy legislators have been thrown out of the territory's assembly.
Also in the programme: More than a-hundred thousand people have now died from coronavirus in the United States and how copper can help fight the coronavirus.
(Photo: President Xi Jinping and other senior figures applauded when the security law was passed. Credit: AFP)
