Chinese MP's back controversial Hong Kong Security Law

Parliament in Beijing has rubber-stamped a highly controversial national security law for Hong Kong, where tensions are rising.

Parliament in Beijing has rubber-stamped a highly controversial national security law for Hong Kong, where tensions are rising. At least two pro-democracy legislators have been thrown out of the territory's assembly.

Also in the programme: More than a-hundred thousand people have now died from coronavirus in the United States and how copper can help fight the coronavirus.

(Photo: President Xi Jinping and other senior figures applauded when the security law was passed. Credit: AFP)

