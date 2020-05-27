The package will be made up of grants and loans for every EU member state

A recovery fund worth €750bn (£670bn; $825bn) has been proposed by the EU's executive Commission to help the EU tackle an "unprecedented crisis", said Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Also in the programme: A Vancouver court ruled that fraud charges against senior Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in the United States would constitute a crime in Canada, opening the way for her extradition; and UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ruled out an inquiry into the conduct of his top adviser Dominic Cummings at the height of lockdown.

(Photo: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addresses the Plenary of the European Parliament on a new proposal for the EU"s joint 2021-27 budget. Credits: Reuters)