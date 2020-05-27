Thousands of protesters in Hong Kong are defying a heavy police presence on the streets

Riot police in Hong Kong are trying to break up protests against a law that would make it illegal to insult China's national anthem.

Also in the programme: The head of the European Commission has set out proposals for a huge package of grants and loans to rebuild Europe’s economy; and renewed anger in the United States after another black man died while being arrested, this time in Minneapolis.

(Image: Riot police officers detain an anti-government demonstrator during a protest at Central District. Credit: Reuters/Tyrone Siu)