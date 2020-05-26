Brazil has recorded more than 360,000 cases and over 22,000 people have died with the virus.

What has Brazil’s coronavirus response been like so far? Newshour has spoken to an epidemiologist who until recently worked at the ministry of health and a former health minister.

Also: the Afghan government has released hundreds of Taliban prisoners, and JK Rowling has surprised fans with the announcement of a brand new children’s book.

(Picture: President Bolsonaro of Brazil Credit: Machado/ Reuters)