Main content

Brazil’s daily Covid-19 death toll continues to rise

Brazil has recorded more than 360,000 cases and over 22,000 people have died with the virus.

What has Brazil’s coronavirus response been like so far? Newshour has spoken to an epidemiologist who until recently worked at the ministry of health and a former health minister.

Also: the Afghan government has released hundreds of Taliban prisoners, and JK Rowling has surprised fans with the announcement of a brand new children’s book.

(Picture: President Bolsonaro of Brazil Credit: Machado/ Reuters)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Hong Kong security law 'responsible' move

Next

27/05/2020 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.