Hong Kong security law 'responsible' move
Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam has said other countries "have no place" interfering in the territory.
Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam has said other countries "have no place" interfering in the territory, as she robustly defended a controversial national security law planned by China.
Also on the programme: Britain urges Covid-19 survivors to donate blood plasma for research; and the colourful life of Chinese casino mogul Stanley Ho
(Picture: Hong Kong Chief Executive, Carrie Lam holds a press conference. Credit: Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images.)
