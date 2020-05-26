Main content

Hong Kong security law 'responsible' move

Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam has said other countries "have no place" interfering in the territory.

Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam has said other countries "have no place" interfering in the territory, as she robustly defended a controversial national security law planned by China.

Also on the programme: Britain urges Covid-19 survivors to donate blood plasma for research; and the colourful life of Chinese casino mogul Stanley Ho

(Picture: Hong Kong Chief Executive, Carrie Lam holds a press conference. Credit: Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images.)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Boris Johnson's aide says he didn't break the law when he travelled during lockdown

Next

26/05/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.