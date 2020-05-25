Main content

Boris Johnson's aide says he didn't break the law when he travelled during lockdown

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Dominic Cummings -- the senior adviser to the British prime minister, Boris Johnson -- has said he didn't break the law when he travelled several hundred kilometres during the coronavirus lockdown. His conduct has prompted accusations that he's undermined the government's own messaging on the virus.

Also in the programme: The German airline Lufthansa – one of the world’s largest -- has agreed a rescue deal with the government; and surrogate babies stranded in Ukraine because of coronavirus.

Photo: Dominic Cummings. Credit: Getty Images)

