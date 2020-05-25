Campaigners say the National Security Law could undermine civil liberties in the territory.

Also on the programme; Dominic Cummings, a senior adviser to the British prime minister, is facing increasing calls for him to resign over his decision to drive his family 250 miles outside of London during the lockdown. And we also take a close look at the effect that the coronavirus is having on the world of theatre.

(Picture: Hong Kong Police Credit: Lawrence/ AFP)