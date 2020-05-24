After protests in Hong Kong over a new security law, could the UK do more to intervene?

As Hong Kong police use tear gas on people protesting China's new security law, could the UK - the country that used to run the territory - do more to intervene?

Also in the programme: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson backs his top adviser after calls for his removal over alleged breaches of lockdown rules, and the children's author Michael Morpurgo shares his poetic response to the pandemic.

(Picture: Riot police stand guard during an anti-government rally on May 24, 2020 in Hong Kong. Credit: Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images)