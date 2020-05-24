Hong Kong police arrest dozens of demonstrators protesting against a new security law.

Hong Kong police have arrested dozens of demonstrators who've been protesting against China's plans to impose a new security law on the territory.

Also in the programme: Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, is about to go on trial for corruption. And children's author Michael Morpurgo shares his poetic response to the pandemic.

(Photo: A pro-democracy supporter is detained by riot police during an anti-government rally on May 24, 2020 in Hong Kong, China. Credit:Anthony Kwan/Getty Images)