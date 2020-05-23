Main content

Spain to open up for football and foreign tourists

Spain is opening up, unlocking one of Europe's strictest coronavirus lockdowns - soon there'll be football again and foreign tourists

Spain's prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, has said that the country will open for foreign travellers from July and that the La Liga football season will restart next month - we'll hear how that's going to work.
Also on the programme: A sudden announcement of a three day Taliban ceasefire in Afghanistan; and we take a look at how the US gambling capital Las Vegas has changed since the lockdown.

Today 20:06GMT
BBC World Service

Brazil court releases foul-mouthed Bolsonaro video

24/05/2020 12:06 GMT

  Today 20:06GMT
    BBC World Service

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day's global events.