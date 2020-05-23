Main content
Spain to open up for football and foreign tourists
Spain is opening up, unlocking one of Europe's strictest coronavirus lockdowns - soon there'll be football again and foreign tourists
Spain's prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, has said that the country will open for foreign travellers from July and that the La Liga football season will restart next month - we'll hear how that's going to work.
Also on the programme: A sudden announcement of a three day Taliban ceasefire in Afghanistan; and we take a look at how the US gambling capital Las Vegas has changed since the lockdown.
