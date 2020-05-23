Main content
Brazil court releases foul-mouthed Bolsonaro video
President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil has denied trying to interfere with the federal police after the release of an explosive video
Brazil's Supreme Court has released a video showing President Jair Bolsonaro expressing frustration that he was unable to change security officials and vowing to protect his family.
Also in the programme: The patchwork pandemics of the United States and the big uncertainty around schools and the virus should they open or not open in England.
(Photo:President Bolsonaro Speaks to the Press About Controversial Cabinet Meeting Video. Credit: Getty Images)
Last on
Today 12:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Broadcast
- Today 12:06GMTBBC World Service